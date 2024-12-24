JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $564.10 and traded as low as $543.00. JG Boswell shares last traded at $543.00, with a volume of 185 shares traded.

JG Boswell Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $571.66 and its 200 day moving average is $564.10.

JG Boswell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

JG Boswell Company Profile

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

