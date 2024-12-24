John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3525 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

John Wiley & Sons has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. John Wiley & Sons has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WLY opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -49.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $114,532.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,602.98. This trade represents a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

