KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 44,675,828 shares trading hands.

KEFI Gold and Copper Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of £29.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.53.

KEFI Gold and Copper Company Profile

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project located in Ethiopia. It also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Kefi Minerals Plc and changed its name to KEFI Gold and Copper Plc in August 2020.

