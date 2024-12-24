Kong Phan Sells 3,947 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Kong Phan sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $113,436.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 179,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,446.86. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kong Phan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Kong Phan sold 12,460 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $389,998.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kong Phan sold 2,096 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $59,170.08.

CFLT stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,646,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 521.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 42,406 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 21.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 11,796.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,180,000 after acquiring an additional 107,510 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Baird R W raised shares of Confluent to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

