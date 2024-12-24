Kooth (LON:KOO) Stock Price Up 10.6% – Here’s Why

Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 183.33 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 179.75 ($2.25). Approximately 118,080 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 80,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.04).

KOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.27) target price on shares of Kooth in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.40) price objective on shares of Kooth in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The firm has a market cap of £65.87 million, a PE ratio of 1,504.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 183.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, insider Timothy John Barker purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($40,115.33). 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates online platforms that offers various therapeutic support and interventions, including anonymous and personalised mental health support; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling, coaching, and support services under the Kooth, Qwell, and Soluna names.

