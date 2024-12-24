Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 7968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

