Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 1384631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

