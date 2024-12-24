La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $42,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LZB. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 263.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 109,188 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the second quarter worth approximately $740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 85.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

