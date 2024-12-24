Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio Buys 2,500 Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,950.00.
Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 13th, Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 10,500 shares of Element Fleet Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.70 per share, with a total value of C$301,350.00.
Element Fleet Management Stock Performance
Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$29.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.49.
Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.50.
About Element Fleet Management
Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.
