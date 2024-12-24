Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Insider John Sheldon Peters Sells 1,790 Shares

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $81,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,431.50. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Lemonade Price Performance
Lemonade stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.09.
Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. The business had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Lemonade
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LMND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lemonade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lemonade from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.
About Lemonade
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lemonade
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.