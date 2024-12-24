Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Insider John Sheldon Peters Sells 1,790 Shares

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $81,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,431.50. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lemonade stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.09.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. The business had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 12.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lemonade by 12.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lemonade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lemonade from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

