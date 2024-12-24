Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Brendan J. Paddick Acquires 31,989 Shares

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 31,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $198,331.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,419,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,800,943.40. This trade represents a 2.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 78.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

