Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Brendan J. Paddick Buys 18,011 Shares

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAGet Free Report) Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 18,011 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $110,227.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,437,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,797,610.16. This represents a 1.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 81.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 33.6% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

