Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Director Brendan J. Paddick Acquires 18,011 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 18,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $110,227.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,437,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,610.16. The trade was a 1.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $10.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.40 to $8.30 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $125,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth $126,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

