Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Edward Kolodzieski Sells 2,000 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,605.10. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Edward Kolodzieski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

On Friday, December 20th, Edward Kolodzieski sold 26,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $813,540.00.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 0.8 %

LQDT stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.54 million, a PE ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.42. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LQDT. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Liquidity Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 15.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 503,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 68,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 31.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.