LPL Financial (LPLA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/20/2024 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $325.00 to $390.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/19/2024 – LPL Financial was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $413.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $277.00.

12/12/2024 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2024 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $311.00 to $378.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2024 – LPL Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2024 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $271.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $273.00 to $311.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – LPL Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2024 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $271.00 to $277.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $285.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

LPL Financial stock opened at $329.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $334.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total transaction of $101,241.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,204.80. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 98.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 68.2% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 217,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,586,000 after purchasing an additional 88,196 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 24.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,930,000 after buying an additional 650,675 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

