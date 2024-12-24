Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $144.94 and traded as low as $137.97. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $139.28, with a volume of 27,735 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th.
Macquarie Group Stock Performance
Macquarie Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $1.7113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.
Macquarie Group Company Profile
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
