Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.14 and traded as low as $6.56. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 135,670 shares changing hands.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth $86,000. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 29.7% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 22,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth about $213,000.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

