Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.11 and last traded at C$20.32, with a volume of 263108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MFI. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.93.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MFI

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 225.78, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is presently 977.78%.

Insider Transactions at Maple Leaf Foods

In other news, Director Linda Mantia purchased 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,990.54. Company insiders own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

About Maple Leaf Foods

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.