Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT) Senior Officer Shannon Kara Glover Buys 1,600 Shares

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Shannon Kara Glover acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,984.00.

Mattr Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Mattr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th.

