Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) EVP Scott Lublin Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Lublin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $176,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,908.81. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Metropolitan Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.31. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 12.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth $683,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 32,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

