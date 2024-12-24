Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Trading Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 26,531,906 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 551% from the average session volume of 4,074,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Mirriad Advertising Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.10.

About Mirriad Advertising

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

