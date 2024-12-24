N-able (NYSE:NABL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 640618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NABL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on N-able from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upgraded N-able to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of N-able in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of N-able in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

N-able Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.75 million. N-able had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in N-able in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in N-able by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Articles

