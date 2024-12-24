NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,467 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of NetApp worth $34,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,261,170 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,267,357,000 after buying an additional 199,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,985,673 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $738,280,000 after purchasing an additional 453,324 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,791,599 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $359,517,000 after buying an additional 416,233 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NetApp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,405,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $309,811,000 after purchasing an additional 82,378 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $223,806,000 after buying an additional 196,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $88,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,782.80. The trade was a 5.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $38,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,864 shares of company stock worth $3,656,050. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $118.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.07. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.62 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.63% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on NetApp from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

