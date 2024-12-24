Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 1,017.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946,322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $33,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Newmark Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 238,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 93,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,554,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,216,000 after purchasing an additional 190,974 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 98,532 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 352.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 176,947 shares in the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Newmark Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Newmark Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.96. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Newmark Group Profile

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.