NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Director Purchases $12,820.00 in Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Salute acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $12,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,379.94. This trade represents a 3.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NewtekOne Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08. NewtekOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $83.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEWT. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 36.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 96.7% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 28.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

See Also

