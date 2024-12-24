NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Director Scott Robert Henry Sells 3,000 Shares

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) Director Scott Robert Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $13,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,725.92. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NXGL opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. NEXGEL, Inc. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $5.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NEXGEL stock. Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Free Report) by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned 0.50% of NEXGEL worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

