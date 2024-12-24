Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CFO Lee Ann Gliha Sells 330 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 330 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $52,215.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,360.30. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NXST opened at $158.22 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.25 and a 12 month high of $191.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.41. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.53 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3,700.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

See Also

