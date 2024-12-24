Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,123.08 ($14.08) and traded as high as GBX 1,300 ($16.30). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,285 ($16.11), with a volume of 4,567 shares trading hands.
Nichols Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,213.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,123.08. The company has a market cap of £466.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,503.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.73.
About Nichols
