Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Buys $199,992.00 in Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) Director Ronald R. Schmalzle bought 7,692 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $199,992.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,260. This represents a 98.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Norwood Financial Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NWFL stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $221.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.61. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64.
Norwood Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Norwood Financial
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Norwood Financial
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.