Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Buys $199,992.00 in Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) Director Ronald R. Schmalzle bought 7,692 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $199,992.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,260. This represents a 98.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Norwood Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NWFL stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $221.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.61. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64.

Norwood Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Norwood Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Norwood Financial by 258.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 61,247 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the third quarter worth about $815,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norwood Financial in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

