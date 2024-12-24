Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Director Virginia Gambale Sells 6,060 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $392,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,210.90. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nutanix Trading Down 0.8 %

NTNX stock opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -184.49, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.13. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $998,601,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 123.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,593,000 after acquiring an additional 794,215 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 32.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,814,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,730,000 after purchasing an additional 695,567 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,482,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,308,000 after purchasing an additional 477,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,816,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,886,000 after purchasing an additional 374,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

