Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Director Virginia Gambale Sells 6,060 Shares

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2024

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNXGet Free Report) Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $392,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,210.90. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nutanix Trading Down 0.8 %

NTNX stock opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -184.49, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.13. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

View Our Latest Report on NTNX

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $998,601,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 123.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,593,000 after acquiring an additional 794,215 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 32.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,814,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,730,000 after purchasing an additional 695,567 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,482,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,308,000 after purchasing an additional 477,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,816,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,886,000 after purchasing an additional 374,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

