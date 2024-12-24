Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Completes Technical Report for Selebi Mines in Botswana

Premium Resources Ltd., the regulated investment company overseeing Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN), has successfully finalized a crucial technical report regarding Selebi Mines located in the Central District of the Republic of Botswana.

The report, titled “Selebi Mines, Central District, Republic of Botswana, Premium Resources Ltd.,” falls under the S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary category. It carries an effective date of June 30, 2024, and the official signing off took place on December 17, 2024. This milestone marks an essential step for the Premium Resources Ltd. and Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund.

As part of the disclosure process, a copy of the Technical Report Summary has been provided and is available as Exhibit 96.1.

Furthermore, under Item 9.01 concerning Financial Statements and Exhibits, Premium Resources Ltd. has included a list of exhibits:

– Exhibit 23.1: Consent of the Qualified Person in relation to the Selebi Technical Report dated December 23, 2024.

– Exhibit 96.1: S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary for Selebi Mines, Central District, Republic of Botswana, by Premium Resources Ltd., with an effective date of June 30, 2024, and a signature date of December 17, 2024, prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd.

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File, which is embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

In compliance with the reporting requirements set by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, this report has been officially signed by Timothy H. Moran, the Chief Legal Officer of Premium Resources Ltd., on behalf of the Registrant on December 23, 2024.

This significant development underscores the commitment of Premium Resources Ltd. and Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund towards maintaining transparency and providing valuable information to stakeholders within the regulatory framework.

