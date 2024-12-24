NuVista Energy (NVA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NuVista Energy (TSE: NVA) recently:

12/19/2024 – NuVista Energy was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2024 – NuVista Energy was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2024 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$14.00 to C$19.00.

12/13/2024 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

11/11/2024 – NuVista Energy was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$14.50.

11/8/2024 – NuVista Energy was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NVA stock opened at C$12.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.73. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$9.59 and a 52 week high of C$14.86.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford sold 10,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total value of C$117,446.76. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 10,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.50, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,121 shares of company stock worth $1,696,927. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

