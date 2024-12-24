OptimizeRx Corporation Announces CEO Transition and Interim Appointment

OptimizeRx Corporation, listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol OPRX, recently disclosed in an 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission that their Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Board Member, William J. Febbo, will be stepping down from his roles, effective December 31, 2024. This move is to enable him to pursue other opportunities. The company’s Board of Directors has initiated a search for a suitable candidate to succeed Febbo in the CEO position.

Following Febbo’s departure, the Board has appointed Stephen Silvestro, the current President of OptimizeRx, to serve as the interim CEO and interim principal executive officer starting December 31, 2024. Silvestro will continue in these roles until a permanent successor is identified. Also, starting January 1, 2025, Febbo will provide transitional advisory services to the company until March 31, 2025. Specific details of this transition and advisory arrangement will be disclosed in subsequent filings with the SEC.

Stephen Silvestro, aged 46, joined OptimizeRx as Chief Commercial Officer in April 2019 and was later appointed President in October 2023. He brings a wealth of experience, having previously held leadership positions at companies like CCH® Tagetik, Prognos Health, Inc., and Decision Resources Group.

As of now, OptimizeRx has not finalized any additional compensatory arrangements for Mr. Silvestro serving in the capacity of interim CEO.

In a related disclosure, the company issued a press release on December 23, 2024, addressing these management changes. The Board expressed gratitude for Febbo’s leadership in expanding OptimizeRx over the past nine years, emphasizing the solid foundation he has laid for future growth.

The press release also affirmed the Company’s financial guidance for the full year 2024, expecting results towards the higher end of its forecasted revenue and adjusted EBITDA range. Further details are available in the Company’s public filings.

OptimizeRx remains at the forefront of healthcare technology solutions, facilitating engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at crucial stages throughout the patient care journey. The company connects millions of healthcare providers and patients through its innovative technology platform, helping life sciences firms reach and support their clientele effectively.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. OptimizeRx disclaims any obligation to update these statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law. Interested individuals can find additional company information in its SEC filings.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

