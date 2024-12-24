Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.19 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.78 ($0.03). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 2.78 ($0.03), with a volume of 2,089 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.19. The stock has a market cap of £2.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

