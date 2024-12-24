Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Shares Down 10.2% – Time to Sell?

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) was down 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.61). Approximately 3,354,197 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,182,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.10 ($1.79).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONT shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 282 ($3.54) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.38) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 235.50 ($2.95).
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ONT
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %
Insider Activity at Oxford Nanopore Technologies
In other news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,993,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.78), for a total value of £2,830,870.82 ($3,548,791.30). Insiders have purchased 310 shares of company stock worth $45,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.62% of the company’s stock.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.