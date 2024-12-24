Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Shares Down 10.2% – Time to Sell?

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) was down 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.61). Approximately 3,354,197 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,182,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.10 ($1.79).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONT shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 282 ($3.54) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.38) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 235.50 ($2.95).

The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -654.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 142.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

In other news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,993,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.78), for a total value of £2,830,870.82 ($3,548,791.30). Insiders have purchased 310 shares of company stock worth $45,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

