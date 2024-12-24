Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Stock Price Down 10.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.61). 3,354,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 2,182,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.10 ($1.79).
Several research firms have weighed in on ONT. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 282 ($3.54) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.38) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 235.50 ($2.95).
In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,993,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.78), for a total value of £2,830,870.82 ($3,548,791.30). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 310 shares of company stock valued at $45,010. 32.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
