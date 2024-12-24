Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.92 ($2.76) and traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.82). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.78), with a volume of 39,798 shares.

Palace Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £65.58 million, a P/E ratio of -945.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 219.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 224.84.

Palace Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Palace Capital’s payout ratio is currently -6,250.00%.

About Palace Capital

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

