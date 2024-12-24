Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of Pan American Silver worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 943.4% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Up 0.7 %

PAAS opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -235.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.