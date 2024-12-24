Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN) Senior Officer Lincoln Greenidge Purchases 59,500 Shares of Stock

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lincoln Greenidge purchased 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$34,510.00.
Pasofino Gold Stock Performance
Shares of VEIN stock opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. Pasofino Gold Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.35 and a 52-week high of C$0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$65.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.58.
