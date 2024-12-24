Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN) Senior Officer Lincoln Greenidge Purchases 59,500 Shares of Stock

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lincoln Greenidge purchased 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$34,510.00.

Pasofino Gold Stock Performance

Shares of VEIN stock opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. Pasofino Gold Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.35 and a 52-week high of C$0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$65.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.58.

About Pasofino Gold

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

