PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $149.71 and last traded at $151.29, with a volume of 6819689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.31.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.30. The firm has a market cap of $207.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.7% during the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in PepsiCo by 22.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 657,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,805,000 after buying an additional 118,983 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,021,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.