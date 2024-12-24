Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.
Perma-Pipe International Stock Up 7.6 %
NASDAQ PPIH opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $115.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.32. Perma-Pipe International has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $17.58.
Perma-Pipe International Company Profile
