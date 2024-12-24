Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ PPIH opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $115.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.32. Perma-Pipe International has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

