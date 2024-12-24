Petrofac (LON:PFC) Trading Up 15.6% – Should You Buy?

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 15.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.51 ($0.12). Approximately 7,914,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,446,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.23 ($0.10).

Petrofac Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.75. The company has a market capitalization of £49.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06, a P/E/G ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89.

Insider Transactions at Petrofac

In related news, insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 27,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total value of £3,893.54 ($4,880.96). Company insiders own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, maintains, and decommissions infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Lithuania, Malaysia, the United States, Thailand, Oman, Australia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Libya, India, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Ivory Coast, and internationally.

