PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 29th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50.

Insider Transactions at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 41,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $544,086.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,268.47. This represents a 49.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

