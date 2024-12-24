PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 29th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE SDHY opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $16.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08.
