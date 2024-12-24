PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (SDHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 29th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE SDHY opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.