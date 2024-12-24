PHSC (LON:PHSC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 27.05 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 20.38 ($0.26). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 21.76 ($0.27), with a volume of 13,140 shares traded.

PHSC Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of £2.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,088.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen A. King sold 39,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total transaction of £8,767.22 ($10,990.62). Corporate insiders own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

