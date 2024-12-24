Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 70.77 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 62.90 ($0.79). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 63 ($0.79), with a volume of 979,423 shares changing hands.

Picton Property Income Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £344.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6,315.50 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 68.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.63.

Picton Property Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40,000.00%.

Picton Property Income Company Profile

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £757 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 September 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

