PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.41 and traded as low as $14.23. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 666,797 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 204.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 10.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

