PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.41 and traded as low as $14.23. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 666,797 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
