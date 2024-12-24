Planet Labs PBC (PL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) in the last few weeks:

12/17/2024 – Planet Labs PBC had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4.00 to $4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2024 – Planet Labs PBC had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $4.05 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Planet Labs PBC had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $2.50 to $3.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Planet Labs PBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2024 – Planet Labs PBC had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.00.

NYSE PL opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,870,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 689,888 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 895,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 487,958 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 28.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,817,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter worth $632,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Planet Labs PBC by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,272,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after buying an additional 230,076 shares during the period. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

