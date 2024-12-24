Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 188.97 ($2.37) and traded as low as GBX 188.58 ($2.36). Polar Capital Global Financials shares last traded at GBX 189.20 ($2.37), with a volume of 136,927 shares trading hands.

Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 17.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 189.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 178.17. The company has a market cap of £572.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.43 and a beta of 0.98.

About Polar Capital Global Financials

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

